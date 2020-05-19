Article
Technology

Westpac to introduce voice payments with Apple's Siri

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Sydney-headquartered financial institution, Westpac, will be launching voice-activated payments.

The bank will this week introduce “conversational banking”, allowing customers to manage their accounts through speaking to devices, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Through Apple’s Siri software, customers will be able to check their balance and transfer finances.

“The future of banking is conversational banking,” remarked George Frazis, CEO of Consumer Banking at Westpac, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

SEE ALSO:

“If you look at smart phone users, about half of them now are using voice assistants, so you can see that this trend is just going to increase.”

“The opportunities for this down the track are quite immense.”

The firm claims that verbally moving money, rather than the use of a fingerprint or passcode, is more secure due to biometric methods.

According to Frazis, four-fifths of Westpac’s transactions are done through mobiles.

ANZ Bank also made a technology announcement this week, stating that its customers will be able to use automated teller machines (ATMs) with their phones as well as their cards.

AppleWestpacSiri
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy