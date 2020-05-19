Article
Technology

Virgin jumps on board Apple Passbook

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As the first Australian airline to release the product, Virgin Australia aims to streamline their Mobile Check-in and boarding processes. Much to the delight of those who have already reordered the latest Apple offering, the new iPhone 5 is as yet the only device that supports this service.

Streamlining the traveller’s necessities, Passbook is an innovative new application that makes the Mobile Check-in and boarding processes much smoother. Like a digital wallet, the system means you no longer have to search through your wallet or carry-on case for your boarding pass.

How Passbook works:

• After completing Mobile Check-in you'll be sent a SMS link to your boarding pass.

• Click the link and open your boarding pass.

• If you have iOS6, a pop-up will ask you to add your boarding pass to Passbook.

• Click “Add” and your boarding pass will be stored in your Passbook.

• When ready to board your flight, a Passbook alert will appear on your lock screen.

• Unlock your phone and open Passbook.

• Passbook will automatically retrieve the boarding pass to your flight.

• Make your way to the airport gate and present this boarding pass to board.

Aside from boarding passes, Passbook can hold all manner of documents, from cinema tickets to membership cards, vastly reducing the credentials needed about your person. Is this a glimpse perhaps of the not too distant future, where our everyday lives revolve around mobile technology?

With contactless payment already in existence (albeit not on the new iPhone), and Passbook replacing the hand bag, this future reality is not too far off.

Those who aren’t ready to fork out for the new iPhone 5 can obtain Passbook by simply updating their operating system to iOS6. Passbook is supported by iPhones dating back to iPhone 3GS.

QantasAppleVirgin AustraliaiPhone 5
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy