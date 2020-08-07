Article
Technology

Toshiba develops quantum cryptographic communication tech

By Georgia Wilson
August 07, 2020
undefined mins
Toshiba develops and demonstrates a quantum cryptographic communication technology for genomic medicine...

In partnership with Tohoku University Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) and Tohoku University Hospital, Toshiba has developed and demonstrated that quantum cryptographic communications technology can provide genomic medicine with a safe and secure data management environment.

The three organisations achieved this by developing a system which applies quantum cryptographic communications technology to clinical sequencing, in addition to using the system to safely transmit cancer genome analysis data.

“This is the world's first development and demonstration of a system using quantum cryptographic communication technology in the field of genomic medicine,” commented Toshiba in a company statement.

Toshiba also explains that clinical sequencing is a new examination in genomic medicine. It utilises a next generation sequencer to read a patient’s gene sequence at ultra high speed. 

The results of the analysis are then provided to physicians and experts to assist patient diagnosis and treatment selection. The system builds on and extends the capabilities that Toshiba and ToMMo previously announced in January 2020. The achievements of this demonstration is a major step towards a practical system to provide safe and secure genomic medicine.

The research was conducted as part of a strategic innovation creation program (SIP), established by the Council for Science and Technology and Innovation of the Cabinet Office - ‘Society 5. 0 Realization Technology Utilizing Light and Quantum. 

Since January 2019, Toshiba, Tohoku University Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) and Tohoku University Hospital, have advanced their research by focusing on two key areas including: clinical sequencing of cancer patients, the type of data that must be kept confidential; and how to harness quantum cryptographic technology in data decryption.

Together, the three organisations have successfully demonstrated encryption in two areas by utilising quantum cryptographic communication technology including: real time transmission of genome analysis data (exome sequencing data); and data transmission for an online expert panel, including analysing results over conference audio and visual feeds.

Implementation of real time transmission of genome analysis data:

“Transmission of genome analysis data uses a one-time pad (Note 4) cryptography that Toshiba and ToMMo announced in January 2020 (Note 3) . Genome data is encrypted as it is sequenced, with a cryptographic key distributed from the quantum key distribution system, and transmitted using the one-time pad. The transmission system is designed for ease of use. Menus on the operator's screen allow simple selection of the number of the specimen for analysis, and of the transmission method,” commented Toshiba.

Implementation of data transmission for an online expert panel:

“A secure environment for an expert panel was achieved by setting up two-way transmission of audio-visual signals that is linked to a key management server that stores and manages quantum cryptographic keys. This server receives audio-visual feeds from an on-site conferencing system, uses a one-time pad to encrypt it, and transmits it to another key management server at a different site. It uses the same one-time pad to decrypt encrypted audio-visual feeds from the other site, and transfers it to the in-house conference system. The outcome is a totally secure environment where genome data can be discussed with confidence,” added Toshiba

Who concluded that, “the results confirm that quantum cryptographic communications realize secure data transfers and support real-time communications and diagnostics. In addition to providing a secure basis for professionals working in genomics to share and discuss highly confidential personal data, it also points the way to the future development of telemedical services, where patients in remote locations can trust the privacy of consultations with physicians.”

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ToshibaTechnologyhealthcareData
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy