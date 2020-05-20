Telstra launches first 5G mobile device in Australia

The Telecommunications company Telstra has announced the release of Australia’s first 5G mobile device.

The HTC 5G hub, a portable travel router, allows a gigabit Ethernet connection and up to 20 Wi-Fi devices to connect to the 5G network. It is targeted at both businesses, with secure mobile connectivity, and consumers, offering entertainment hub functionality.

Thomas Dexmier, Country Manager HTC Australia and New Zealand, said: “HTC is very proud to partner with Telstra to bring the first 5G media hotspot to Australia. With the HTC 5G Hub, customers will be able to experience the power and speed of Telstra’s 5G network in an innovative device, that combines the advanced capabilities of a mobile hotspot with the versatility of the Android operating system, allowing them to connect at home, at work, and on the go.”

Telstra described its current 5G footprint as encompassing business districts and regional centres in which over 4 million live, work or pass through daily. It said that throughout 2019, they would work to extend that footprint to cover more cities and regional areas.

“Our launch of the HTC 5G Hub is the moment 5G becomes a reality for Australian consumers,” said Telstra’s CEO Andrew Penn. “Since 2016, we have been working with some of the world’s leading technology brands to ensure Australians are among the first in the world to be able to access 5G. This is just the start. The roll out of 5G coverage is ongoing and, as 5G develops, there will be more devices and more technologies to come. But this is an important step we take today, as the first Australian network to offer mobile 5G”.