Why India’s 5G future is lagging, but looking bright(er)

It’s no secret that when it comes to 5G adoption, India is lagging behind the world, with the country not yet having launched 5G commercially.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report , India is expected to achieve 5G subscription penetration of just 40% by 2027, compared to a 48% global average and 90% and 82% in North America and Western Europe, respectively.

But with country getting ready to roll out commercial launches of 5G networks in the second half of this year, and demand for 5G from both Indian consumers and enterprises increasing, the potential rewards are huge – both revenue for commercial enterprises and in bridging the digital divide, as part of India’s digital inclusion goals.

India has seen rapid adoption of smartphones and migration to 4G

Mobile broadband is the foundation on which the government’s Digital India initiative will be realised. Currently, 4G is the dominant subscription type driving connectivity growth.

India has witnessed strong growth in global mobile network data traffic, and over the past five years has seen rapid adoption of smartphones and migration up to 4G, with the share of 4G growing from 9% of mobile subscriptions in 2016 to 68% in 2021.

Mobile data traffic has grown by more than 15 times in the past five years and is expected to more than double in the next three years.

But while 4G is now widespread, 5G has not yet been launched in India, with commercial launches of 5G networks planned for the second half of 2022, and enhanced mobile broadband expected to be the initial main use case.

With increasing availability and affordability of 5G smartphones, along with rapid adoption of smartphones in urban and rural areas, 5G subscriptions are expected to increase to reach around 50 million in India by the end of 2023 and will represent 40% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2027, with about 500 million subscriptions.