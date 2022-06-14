Tara McDaid and Paul Gowans added to TECH LIVE LONDON agenda
There is just a week to go until the start of hybrid event TECH LIVE LONDON – a two-day showcase event for technology, AI, cyber, cloud, 5G and women in STEM.
Taking place from June 23-24 at London’s historic Tobacco Dock, and also virtually, TECH LIVE LONDON 2022 will convene some of the world’s greatest technological minds.
This hybrid event – sponsored by Salesforce, Claroty, kainos and Oracle, among others – welcomes in-person speakers and attendees as well as being broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform to an audience of thousands of executives worldwide.
Tara McDaid joins Salesforce after 20-year career at Cisco
Latest speakers added to the line-up include Tara McDaid of Salesforce and Paul Gowans of VIAVI Solutions.
McDaid has only recently joined Salesforce as Regional Vice President Sales Strategic Telco, Sports and Gaming, having previously spent 20 years at Cisco.
As a senior sales leader, McDaid has driven complex, business outcome-focused client engagements, from developing the opportunity to leading the negotiations across a wide variety of significant bids.
With more than 13 years of experience in the Service Provider/Telco segment, she has developed deep knowledge of customer challenges.
Describing her leadership style as one of empathy and insight, McDaid believes that only when you truly understand the goals you seek to accomplish, can you empower and coach colleagues to reach their maximum potential.
McDaid is an advocate of technology for good – evidenced in her role as a Digital Ambassador for the northern UK seaside town of Blackpool, which is one of the most deprived areas in England. McDaid hopes to improve social and economic outcomes for the citizens of the town through her digital role.
Paul Gowans of VIAVI Solutions shares his 30 years of experience at tech event
Paul Gowans is Global Director Regional & Channel Marketing, VIAVI Solutions. VIAVI empowers Service Providers and IT organisations to manage the network lifecycle for complex 5G and fibre networks.
Gowans is an experienced business and marketing professional with more than 30 years in telco, mobile and IP. A familiar face at leading industry events, Gowans has discussed 5G, mobile, analytics, monetisation and automation at TMW, 5G World and World Broadband Forum.
He has been a guest lecturer at Edinburgh University Business School’s MBA Class and says he is obsessed with delivering customer solutions and exceeding expectations.
Organised by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Technology Magazine, AI Magazine, Cyber Magazine and Business Chief, this latest event follows the highly successful inaugural Technology & AI LIVE event last September.
More than 80 speakers – from senior thought leaders to technology leaders – from the world’s largest companies and most innovative start-ups will take to the multiple stages next week, delivering everything from inspiring keynotes and lively roundtables to fireside discussions and Q&A sessions.
Set across four zones – Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, Cyber LIVE and March8 LIVE – sessions will cover a wide range of technology-focused topics, from digital infrastructure, data and analytics, and the future of cyber, to women in STEM, the metaverse and educating future generations.
“TECH LIVE LONDON is an international gathering of some of the greatest minds and leaders in technology, AI, cyber, cloud and 5G,” says Scott Birch, host of the event and Chief Content Officer of BizClik Media Group.
“It’s great to add speakers of the calibre of Tara and Paul to our already impressive line-up, and I can’t wait to hear their insights.”
