Telstra Exchange: drive technology innovation via education

Committed to playing its part in driving technology talent in Australia, Telstra Exchange is partnering with a number of universities to provide graduates with the skills and adaptability needed to succeed within rapid changing global environments.

University of Melbourne

The company’s most recent partnership to drive technological innovation and talent, saw the company invest US$5.14mn in the Telstra Creator Space - fabrication lab - at the University of Melbourne’s technology and innovation precinct, in addition to 10 scholarships in STEM which focus on diversity and inclusion.

“Having a highly-skilled, diverse and practically trained technology workforce is critical to the success of Telstra and of the nation. And yet, we have an estimated shortfall of 60,000 skilled ICT workers in Australia over the next five years. More of these skills must be developed locally.” commented Telstra Exchange .

As one of the biggest employers in Australia and a driver of digital economy, the company is committed to playing a part in investing in STEAM in order to transform Australia into an innovative hub and support businesses

“To that end, our partnership with the University of Melbourne is our next education investment and part of our ongoing collaboration with five Australian universities to build a strong foundation for STEAM skills education for the future,” added Telstra Exchange.

The new Telstra Creator Space will provide students, startups and industries access to onsite fabrication and prototyping facilities, workshops, events and industry projects. “Our partnership will enable research and development between Telstra and the university focused on technology, engineering and innovation concepts.”

Melbourne Connect - the University of Melbourne’s technology and innovation precinct, brings together world-class research, industry, government and higher-degree STEM students to foster engagement, collaboration and networking.

“Our investment in this new precinct will help realise its potential, fostering Melbourne Connect as a hub of technology innovation. We and the University of Melbourne share an ambition for transformation and an appetite for collaboration – we both want to grow Australia’s technology talent pipeline and to equip graduates with the skills and practical experience they need to succeed,” said Telstra Exchange.

Melbourne Connect is expected to be completed in late 2020 and open to students in 2021.

Why Australia needs to urgently develop its technology talent

“Technology skills shortages in Australia were already an urgent issue before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic . We now need to boost numbers at a much faster rate to support our nation’s transforming businesses and the digitisation of our economy . Fewer new students in Australia currently enter STEM degrees than in other OECD countries, and we need to change that,” notes Telstra Exchange.

Working with universities, Telstra Exchange strives to enhance student learning, implement industry placement and work experience, research and career opportunities.

Partnering with RMIT Online and the University of Technology Sydney the partnership works on new micro-credential programs relating to software defined networking, data analytics and machine learning.

The programs not only help to upskill but are also open to those that are interested, to develop the critical technology skills needed in Australia.

