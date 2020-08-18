SureCity Networks: Securing The City

By utilising the best mix of software and processes that are available to the industry, SureCity Networks delivers industry-leading solutions as a market-leader in the Cyber Security and Network sector.

Featured as one of DuluxGroup’s key partners in Business Chief APAC’s August magazine, SureCity has been an integral component of the digital transformation journey that Dulux has achieved.

A digital transformation of enterprises, driven by innovative technologies, can be incredibly difficult for companies to achieve - which is why so many will turn to companies such as SureCity Networks to help them along the way.

Digital transformations can bring significant benefits to companies, as services and goods migrate over to complex cloud systems. Whilst it can be seriously beneficial for companies to complete digital transformation journeys, and in many cases, essential to remain competitive, it can also bring new complexities and increased threats.

For this reason, network and cybersecurity solutions, delivered by companies like SureCity, are becoming a necessity in the current business world, playing a pivotal role in all effective, successful digital transformation journeys.

Speaking to Business Chief APAC, SureCity Networks’ Founder and CEO, Tim Kirk, said “Digital transformation isn’t a new phenomenon. But, while that transformation journey has been happening for some years, more recently there’s been a significant increase in organisations using multiple public cloud providers and increasing complexity of networks make it harder to prevent and secure networks.”

According to Tim Kirk, the ever-changing state of the traditional threat landscape has been brought on by the shift in momentum towards digital transformation journeys. For organisations such as DuluxGroup, things are very different now compared to a few years ago.

“The risk exposure now is very different. As a result of that push towards the public cloud, companies are realising they have a greater number of assets that are publicly facing and which, as a consequence, could be at risk. Our specialty is being able to secure those environments in an agile and creative way that doesn’t hold up their business processes and delivers a best-in-class solution.”