Spark, Cisco to launch 5G innovation centre in New Zealand

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
Auckland-based telecommunications firms Spark has unveiled a new partnership with multinational technology company Cisco that will see the two firms creating a new 5G innovation hub to bolster New Zealand’s connectivity efforts.

Spark has stated its intent to sign a number of such partnerships as it begins to testing the parameters for a 5G network within its home country.

“We’re taking an eco-system approach by collaborating with several global technology and network specialists like Cisco, who will allow us to leverage the world-class skills and experience of Cisco’s global team and examine what they are doing in other international markets,” said Spark’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Beder.

“This Innovation hub will become a space where vendors, developers and application providers alike will be innovating for the common good of customers and businesses.”

Spark recently tested its 5G technologies in Wellington and Auckland, achieving speeds over 150 times faster than its initial 4G trial.

“Next generation networking underpins the 5G future where the contrasting demands from IoT through to Augmented Reality require unprecedented flexibility in the network, and with that there are new possibilities waiting to be discovered,” said Andrew Findlay, Sales and Operations Director for Service Providers at Cisco ANZ.

“The innovation hub will provide a collaborative workspace to allow local New Zealand companies to work with Cisco’s programmable networking technology within a 5G sandbox to explore new ideas.”

