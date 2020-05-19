Article
Technology

Samsung&#039;s double whammy day

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

For the sake of product marketing, Samsung has had a very good Friday.

After months of battling Apple for the right to market its Galaxy Tab 10.1 - a tablet Apple claimed was far too similar to its iPad, from the shape to the packaging - the High Court has decided to allow Samsung to market the Tab.

"We see insufficient prospects of success on the part of Apple to demonstrate on appeal to this court error by the full court," High Court chief justice Robert French said, according to reports in The Australian today.

Check out the December issue of Business Review Australia

The national paper further reported today that the Tab will be available at Harvey Norman and JBHifi in time for Christmas, probably by the end of next week according to several news sources. The 16GB WiFi version would sell for a recommended retail price of $579, while the 16GB 3G version was priced at $729.

In other news, online retailers Kogan and Mobicity are reported to have begun shipping the new Samsung Galaxy Nexus mobile, the highly anticipated smartphone equipped with the Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich" operating system that allows the phone to be used as a credit card at point-of-sale retail terminals.

The smartphone will not officially launch in Australia until the 20th, but according to reports in The Australian, the online retailers have been selling an 'internationally sourced' version of the Nexus.

With the Coles announcement earlier this week about its plans to open contactless payment terminals across its 740 stores by mid-2012, Samsung may be on its way to a stellar new year.

AppleHarvey NormanSamsungColes
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy