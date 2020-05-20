Samsung announces Q900R QLED 8K TVs at IFA 2018

The South Korean giants, Samsung, has confirmed has announced the unveiling of the Q900R QLED 8K complete with 8K AI Upscaling at IFA 2018.

The high-tech TV, which is available in four ultra-large screen sizes (65”, 75”, 82” and 85”), and is set to include a number of 8K-ready upgrades such as Real 8K Resolution and Quantum Processor 8K which the firm hopes will bring 8K quality images to life.

In a press release, Jongsuk Chu, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “At Samsung, we’ve worked tirelessly over the years to move the industry forward when it comes to premium picture quality, and the introduction of our QLED 8K with 8K AI Upscaling is an integral component as we look to the future of displays.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Q900R to consumers and are confident that they will experience nothing short of brilliance in color, clarity and sound on our new 8K-capable models.”

In order to accomplish 8K-quality images, the Samsung Q900R shows Real 8K Resolution that has the capabilities to reach 4,000 nit peak brightness.

It has also been revealed that Samsung’s latest technology will also be based on artificial intelligence that, irrespective of the original source quality or format, comes with picture and sound quality that is will work with 8K.

It is anticipated that the new technology will be available to purchase by the end of September.