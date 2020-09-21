Article
Technology

NAB transfers its business banking platform onto AWS cloud

By Georgia Wilson
September 21, 2020
National Australia Bank (NAB) announces its partnership with AWS to transfer its online business banking platform to the cloud...

In an announcement made by National Australia Bank (NAB), the company has reported its successful migration of its online business banking platform - NAB Connect - to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The announcement marks the first major Australian bank to move its business banking platform to the cloud.

Currently NAB has over 70,000 business customers in Australia, processing US$141bn worth of payments in August alone. The migration to AWS cloud was made by NAB to ensure its platform remains resilient and reliable, as well as allowing clients to focus on their customers and business operations. 

“The migration to cloud has already benefited customers from fewer platform interruptions, allowing us to deliver a seamless customer experience through fluctuations in demand. For example, we supported a 42 per cent increase in usage due to EOFY transactions,” commented Steve Day, Executive Enterprise Technology at NAB.

“Our customers are busy running their businesses, and want their online banking experience to be reliable, simple and secure. This migration allows us to develop new services to help our business customers drive operational efficiencies, without disrupting their day-to-day activities.”

By harnessing AWS, the bank will benefit from the capabilities of Amazon’s fraud detection service - GuardDuty - which continuously monitors for malicious activity and unauthorised behaviour. In addition the bank will also benefit from AWS Auto Scaling which monitors and automatically adjusts the application’s capacity to maintain and predict performance.

Day further explained that the migration to AWS provides NAB with a flexible infrastructure that is easily modified securely, in minutes rather than days or weeks. “Our infrastructure maintenance times have reduced by 60%, giving our engineers more capacity to innovate and test new services to better serve customer needs,” added Day.

