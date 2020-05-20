Megaport partners with OneAsia to provide multi-cloud capabilities for Hong Kong businesses

Leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider Megaport has announced a partnership with IT, data centre, and cloud solutions firm OneAsia to launch Express Connect to Any Cloud (ECAC) in Hong Kong

ECAC is a new solution that will enable OneAsia data centre customers in Kowloon Bay to utilise secure and on-demand managed connections with over 100 cloud service providers (CSPs), including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and more.

OneAsia, through the partnership, will support the ongoing expansion of its userbase through the enhanced cloud capabilities provided by Megaport.

“Today, the powerful momentum towards cloud computing continues to grow exponentially as enterprises look for greater flexibility, higher levels of resilience, operational efficiencies and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) across their IT systems,” said Charles Lee, Founder and CEO of OneAsia, in Megaport’s press statement.

“Through our partnership with Megaport launching ECAC, these enterprises can move mission-critical workloads into their choice of cloud in near-real time, through a single point of contact with a user-friendly interface, thus simplifying the building of highly scalable hybrid and multi-cloud models.”

Vincent English, Megaport’s CEO, added:

“Combining OneAsia’s managed service capabilities and data center service with Megaport’s global connectivity and deep cloud integration creates a powerful, holistic solution for enterprises in Hong Kong.

“As cloud adoption in Hong Kong continues to accelerate, this partnership positions us to break down the barriers to cloud adoption and scale the next wave of cloud growth in Hong Kong and the greater Asia Pacific region.”