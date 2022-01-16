McAfee survey: APAC consumers prioritise online protection

McAfee’s 2022 Global Trends Study reveals consumers have a greater perceived risk of online threats which is driving demand for online protection. These perhaps unsurprising findings come as more consumers shift their lives online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated switch to remote working and e-commerce.

“Almost every aspect of our lives now intersects the digital world. This requires greater levels of information to be shared with an increasing number of applications and organisations through the Internet. Safeguarding this information requires a combination of strong security architecture of applications along with good user hygiene, such as strong passwords and multi-factor authentication,” said McAfee’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Steve Grobman.

“The potential loss of sensitive personal information is a major concern for our customers and their families. Our mission is to educate people and provide tools to deliver privacy and protection to enable customers to safely maximise the benefits of our digital world.”

The survey highlighted a shift to protection over other benefits, such as convenience and cost. This is particularly true when it comes to healthcare, with people keen to keep their information private and secure.

McAfee's Online Trends to watch in 2022

While life online is loaded with conveniences, they’re not enough. People want to be secure.

Consumers want a protected connection, even if it costs them.

Gamers will take a pass on so-called 'free' video games.

AI monitoring of healthcare? Not so fast.

Cryptocurrency fraud like the “Squid Game” scam will sour consumer taste for fintech.

Vax cards are the new credit cards, and people want them protected.

Online learning and consultations will increasingly take root with consumers – above and beyond COVID necessities.

The survey of 10,000 consumers aged 20 to 60 was conducted between 24 November and 5 December 2021.