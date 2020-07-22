Ivanti: remote worker adaptive security & personalisation

Leader in IT and security automation - in a recent announcement - Ivanti has unveiled its latest innovation ‘Ivanti Neurons’.

‘Ivanti Neurons’ is a new hyper automation platform designed to empower organisations to proactively, predictably and autonomously self heal and self secure devices as well as self service end users.

The new innovation utilises automation bots that detect and resolve issues and security vulnerabilities, as well as improving accuracy speed and costs. By adopting the solution early within an organisation, Ivanti reports a reduction in unplanned outages by up to 63%. The company also reports a reduced time to deploy security updates by 88% as well as up to 80% of endpoint issues being resolved before users report them.

The release of this technology, delivers on the company’s vision to address the rapid growth and complexity devices, data, multi-generational remote workforce, and increasing cyber-security threats can cause with the use of hyper automation.

Powered by deep learning capabilities, Ivanti strives to help organisations mature from basic automation to hyper automation that can deliver self-healing autonomous edge with contextual, anticipatory and personalised experiences for remote workers.

"As remote becomes the next normal, Ivanti Neurons enables organizations to heal and secure devices and deliver a seamless 'work from anywhere' employee experience," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "Always on and always working, Ivanti Neurons enables IT's desire to 'shift-left' with automation bots that autonomously discover, secure and service endpoints at the edge."

"With Ivanti Neurons we have seen and will continue to see significant savings in asset and warranty management," said Daniel Bolton, head of technical services at Kingston University. "By proactively monitoring device health, such as battery performance, Ivanti Neurons gives us real-time actionable intelligence, so we can automate or make more informed decisions and keep our users productive."

Capabilities of Ivanti Neurons include:

Ivanti Neurons™ for Edge Intelligence: providing IT teams the ability to query all edge devices using natural language (NLP) as well as gain access to real-time intelligence across the enterprise.

Ivanti Neurons™ for Healing: utilising automation bots to proactively detect, diagnose, and fix configuration drift issues, performance issues, compliance issues, and security issues for endpoints.

Ivanti Neurons™ for Discovery: providing accurate and actionable asset information giving visibility in real-time using active and passive scanning as well as third-party connectors.

Ivanti Neurons™ Workspace: provides a 360 degree view of devices, users, applications, and services via real-time data.

