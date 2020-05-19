[INFOGRAPHIC] How ASAP Dash has transformed smartphone chargers

Article
How ASAP Dash has transformed smartphone chargers

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
If you travel much, you know what it’s like to worry about your smartphone’s battery life, or find an outlet between flights.

But the Sydney-based company ASAP is ready to put your mind at ease.

In what is believed to be the fastest pocked-sized charger in the world, the ASAP Dash is equipped with enough power to completely charge an iPhone 5 nearly three times (1.5 times for larger devices such as iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S5).

Its 5000 mAh battery inside of the device can itself be fully charged in 15 minutes, but even partially charging it for five minutes should be enough to nearly fully charge most phones. ASAP Dash charges nearly 16 times faster than standard chargers on the market.

It’s unique 3.1 Amp output is much stronger than most others only capable of outputting 2.1 Amps. And not only is it compatible with both Apple and Samsung, ASAP Dash also works with all USB devices.

Here’s a comparison chart showing ASAP Dash’s top features:

