Article
Technology

Indonesian start-up Go-Jek to mimic Alipay and WeChat with e-payment platform

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Go-Jek, Indonesian transportation start-up, is hoping to expand its payments business to imitate the cusses of AliPay and WeChat Pay (owned by Alibaba and Tencent respectively) in China.

This year, WeChat became China’s first $100bn brand largely down to the WeChat Pay service, which has doubtless encouraged Go-Jek to push its payment platform, Go-Pay.

Andre Soelistyo, president of Go-Jek, spoke to CNBC about the project, stating he felt the market for cashless payments was ‘ripe’ in Indonesia.

The company originated as a motorbike and taxi hailing company but has since expanded its products to food delivery, groceries and payments through Go-Pay.

See also: 

Latest edition of Business Review Asia magazine

Japan to introduce drive-thru funerals 

Indonesia's first e-marketplace for bonds

 

The company has a fleet of over 200,000 drivers across motorbikes, trucks and cars. It has expressed hopes to go beyond Indonesia, and is looking primarily toward Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

All this comes despite Paypal’s recent study, detailed here, which reported that cash is still very much the preferred payment method in Asia. Paypal polled 4000 consumers in India, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines and found 57% of respondents still preferred to pay in cash for day-to-day transactions. This figure stood at over 70% in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Soelistyo stated to CNBC that “Go-Pay is going to be the front product that will expand in a very aggressive way… in China, you have Alipay and WeChat Pay… I think we want to replicate that kind of success in Indonesia.”

He added that in order to emulate this success, physical services need to be digitalised in Indonesia such as bill payments, in-game purchases, digital products, and train tickets.

IndonesiaPayPalUberTencent
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy