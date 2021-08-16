India’s UnifyTwin: Building the Factory of the Future

UnifyTwin is building the connected factory of the future. Based in Bengaluru, its parent technology company Knowledge Lens launched the spin-off to combine machine and human intelligence. The historic issue: despite increased industry automation, humans still make up 53% of factory work. And due to the skills shortage, over US$454bn of manufacturing GDP is at risk. ‘Our customers have realised ROI on their investments in less than eight months’, says Sudheesh Narayanan, Founder and Managing Director of UnifyTwin. ‘It’s time for industries to move towards Industry 5.0’.

UnifyTwin’s Products

The company essentially eliminates data silos and digital blind spots. With its tools, factory managers can maximise output, minimise operational and business risks, reduce costs, and improve frontline worker productivity. How does it do it? Two digital tools.

iLens Machine: A platform that collects real-time machine data and combines it with the factory’s information systems. Then, it sends that intel to the iLens Assistant.

iLens Assistant: A digital helper for frontline factory works. By sharing AI-driven insights from the iLens Machine, it accelerates safety, productivity, and collaboration.

Will Factory Workers Lose Their Jobs?

No. UnifyTwin’s solutions augment human intelligence, not replace it. According to McKinsey Global Research, the digital web creates 2.6 new jobs for each one it eliminates. Workers still need to upskill and learn how to master these new data-driven tasks and technologies. But, adds WeForum, a company’s major motivation is productivity. That takes place not by eliminating humans, but by equipping them with better intelligence. To be clear, robots aren’t coming for your workers’ jobs.

What Do Customers Say?

The response so far has been positive. ‘Using iLens, we’re now powered with actionable insights and a centralised dashboard’, says Mr. Gopi M. Krishan, Deputy General Manager, Information Technology at Orient Cement Ltd, CK Birla Group.‘For the first time, we have higher visibility into machine health. That’s helped us reduce our maintenance costs’. Adds G.V. Subramanyam Gupta, CIO of Welspun Flooring: ‘We’re now able to take advantage of contextualised insights from connected workers and machines’.

We know, however, that companies showcase positive customer reviews. Therefore, let’s take a look at one of UnifyTwin’s solutions—so that you can make the judgement for yourself.

Solution: A complete industrial IoT platform.

Capabilities: End-to-end device management, data management, integration with SAP and barcode printers, secured TLS 2.0 SSL, on-premise deployment, and visual dashboards.

Business Impact: 100% traceability—companies can identify the root cause of all factory and machine failures. Bravo!

The Upshot

UnifyTwin is on the leading edge of building the future factory—connected, secure, and driven by AI-powered data. Other startups will start to compete with them soon. But if you’re looking to be one of the early adopters of Industry 5.0, you may want to call up UnifyTwin. After all, they’ve made the first move. It’s time to follow suit.