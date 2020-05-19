How Westpac Plans To Deliver An Impactful Customer Experience

Westpac, the Australian bank and financial-services provider and one of the country’s top four banks, is continuing its work with Teradata, the analytic data platforms, marketing applications, and services company, to develop an industry-leading marketing CRM program. The program will utilise big data and advanced analytic techniques to deliver a truly personalised customer experience. It keeps in line with Westpac’s customer engagement strategy, which includes improving customer experience through personalised offers and services.

Teradata has been brought into the project to assist with sourcing new data to further enhance the customer experience, as well as to help develop new insight to reduce instances of loss and fraud. The data company’s key offering has been its ability to identify benefits from new analytics technology and data sources from within different parts of Westpac’s organisation.

“We realised early that this should focus on business outcomes, not solely on technology,” said Rachel Rohrlach, executive manager, CRM Capability, CRM&D, AFS Strategic Marketing, Westpac. “Working alongside the Teradata team, we created a vision of the outcomes, quickly proved them and by engaging IT, defined the processes and architecture to ensure the technology swiftly delivered on the business promise. We’ve been able to combine these new data sources with our existing ones and test new technology such as Hadoop.”

In her keynote presentation at Teradata Universe in Prague this April, Karen Ganschow, general manager, Customer Relationship Marketing and Digital at Westpac, , said, “After only three weeks, the customer insight we are getting from Teradata Aster is amazing.”

“One of the key success factors of this project has been enabling Westpac business analysts to use their existing analytic skills and knowledge to work with large volumes of structured and unstructured data,” said Alec Gardner, general manager, Advanced Analytics, Teradata Australia and New Zealand. “The Teradata Aster Discovery Platform enables customers to rapidly take advantage of all types of data and advanced analytic methods. It enables the Business Analyst community to focus on business outcomes and as part of the Teradata Unified Data Architecture, enables IT to more rapidly test, then process and provision these new, large and disparate data sources for the business to access.”