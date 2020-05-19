Article
Technology

How unified communications is shaping the workplace of the future

By Wavelink
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Traditional notions of the workplace are quickly changing as emerging technology lets employees work from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Unified communications (UC) is at the centre of this transformation. It is a mix of integrated enterprise and communications platforms, which is already starting to shape the future of the workplace. 

RELATED TOPIC: Canon Oceania puts employees first with high-performance workplace

In 2014, there was a 26 per cent increase in open remote job postings compared to the prior year, with hiring managers expecting many more to come over the next five years, according to recent findings by job service, FlexJobs. 

“This change reflects the continuing evolution of the workplace, driven by the rise of the digital office, and UC in particular,” said Ilan Rubin, Wavelink managing director.

RELATED TOPIC: The advantages of instituting BYOD policies in your company

Without emerging UC technology, workplace evolution and the shift to remote working would not be possible. For example, the recently-released Digium Switchvox Cloud 6 UC platform has been designed to support remote working, with new features such as call handling and chat capabilities, which make it largely irrelevant where an employee is located.

Likewise, many enterprise technology solutions, both large and small, now come with at least some mobility capabilities, freeing employees from their desks. Increasingly, enterprise solutions are incorporating elements of UC technology to make telecommuting possible. 

RELATED TOPIC: How limiting BYOD security risks will help your company thrive

UC technology includes multiple communication channels, such as web-based video and audio as well as online collaboration tools, many of which can be integrated into other enterprise software solutions. 

“This technology has been one of the major forces underpinning our changing ideas about the office and the workplace,” said Rubin. “It really is driving workplace transformation. UC platforms often also have additional security and flexibility, which traditional communications solutions sometimes struggle to provide when organisations implement them to support remote workers. 

“This, combined with employees’ rising preference for a ‘bring-your-own-device’ (BYOD) scenario, is helping to put UC firmly at the centre of the evolving office and, ultimately, the workplace of the future.” 

Let's connect!  

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

BYODTechnologyUnified communications (UC)Workplace of the future
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy