Didi pulled from app stores in China over data violation
Chinese regulators ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing service Didi on Sunday, alleging the company had engaged in the illegal collection and use of personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued the ban. In its notice of its actions the CAC wrote: “The DiDi Travel App has serious violations of laws and regulations in collecting and using personal information.”
The app was removed under the Network Security Law of the People’s Republic of China and the company was ordered to rectify the information security issues. Existing users can still use the app, but it is now unavailable for download from Chinese app stores. Operations outside of China remain as normal.
“The Company will strive to rectify any problems, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect users' privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users. The Company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.” Didi responded to the removal.
Just last week, Didi Global, shares ended their first day of US trading slightly over their initial public offering (IPO) price, valuing the company at US$68.49 billion. It was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014.
Control over data
The removal of the app comes at a time when Beijing is pursuing more control over tech companies and the way they collect and use data. In May this year, Tesla announced it would build a data centre in China to house all info generated by local owners, in accordance with legal requirements.
The same month, the CAC ordered 105 apps, including LinkedIn, Bing, Douyin, TikTok and Baidu, to stop improperly collecting and using people’s personal data.
In April, DiDi was among 13 tech companies Beijing required to participate in “supervision interviews” with a panel of regulators regarding its financial services business segment.
Today, the CAC expanded its probe, announcing that it also launched similar cybersecurity investigations into three other companies and asked them to stop registering new users.
WalkMe: A specialised digital strategy problem solver
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, WalkMe focuses on software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for enterprises focused on the next stage of their digital adoption journey.
The company was founded in 2011 and enjoyed steadily accelerating interest from investors in its Series A to G funding rounds. Finally, in June 2021 WalkMe officially launched its IPO and managed to achieve a valuation of US$2.56bn.
To date, it has over 900 employees, 35 million users spread across 42 countries, and approximately 2,000 customers, representing 31% of the Fortune 500. A selection of its high-profile clients include Red Hat, IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, PwC, and HP.
Maximising digital transformation
Among WalkMe’s most impressive offerings is its Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), a no-code solution capable of both maximising a business’ digital transformation strategy and accelerating ROI on software.
DAP essentially breaks down digital optimisation into four elements: guidance, engagement, insights, and automation. At its core is the concept of ‘visibility’ - the platform provides users with data and insights to grant full visibility across their tech stack. Features include:
- Management dashboards
- Digital Experience Analytics (DXA)
- Tracked events and funnels: “easily track any meaningful event on your website or business application and use funnels to analyse specific behaviors”
- Session stream and playback: “recreate user journeys by viewing past user sessions in video or list, to analyze user journeys and points of unintended friction”
WalkMe is crucially aware of how important the user experience is to digitally-focused companies. As such, it facilitates the development of contextual and personalised online interactions across mobile, web, and desktop environments.
Yorck Reuber, Chief IT Officer at Allianz Malaysia, spoke positively of WalkMe’s ability to make the use of any software, website, or app effortless.
“Having a partner that is able to help bridge the knowledge gap when using digital tools in areas that you haven't previously been exploring is really key.
“As an insurance business, our target is not to use technology to keep people away from interacting with us. We simply want to take care of any issues they have in the easiest way possible.
“Digital adoption is difficult and complex, but it doesn’t need to be anymore when there are tools on the market that can do that work in the background. That's the magic of these partnerships,” he said.
