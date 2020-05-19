Committed To R&D: Delta Energy Systems

Thermal management is a big deal, even if you didn’t know that it helps keep your electronic devices running at an optimal level. The leader in thermal management solutions, Delta Energy Systems, has several facilities throughout the world, and has been earning and winning awards left and right in their field.

Since 2010, Delta has received over 40 international design awards. iF, Reddot, CES Innovation, Computex Best Choice and Taiwan Excellence awards—they’ve got them covered. One of the most impressive aspect of the company though is not their awards cabinet, but rather the company’s dedication to research and development.

In any field involving technology, R&D is paramount to the success of your brand. Delta Energy Systems has over 50 R&D sites around the world, with an impressive 7,500 engineers who are committed to adding to the company’s 5,000 registered patents.

About five percent of Delta’s annual sales revenue goes to R&D. The company has several laboratories throughout the world, including the Delta Power Electronics Laboratory and Delta Networks R&D Laboratory in North Carolina, US and a lab in Soest, Germany for power supply products and technologies for applications like hybrid vehicles, super computers, high-end server storage, telecommunications, data centres and wind power converters.

China hosts the majority of Delta’s R&D locations. The Delta Pwoer Electronics Center (DPEC) in Pudong, Shanghai develops energy-saving technologies. There are also CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) laboratories in Shanghai, Guangdon and Jiangsu, and post-Ph.D. innovation stations in the research and development centres in Shanghai and Jiangsu.

