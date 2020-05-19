Article
Technology

Committed To R&D: Delta Energy Systems

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Thermal management is a big deal, even if you didn’t know that it helps keep your electronic devices running at an optimal level. The leader in thermal management solutions, Delta Energy Systems, has several facilities throughout the world, and has been earning and winning awards left and right in their field.

Since 2010, Delta has received over 40 international design awards. iF, Reddot, CES Innovation, Computex Best Choice and Taiwan Excellence awards—they’ve got them covered. One of the most impressive aspect of the company though is not their awards cabinet, but rather the company’s dedication to research and development.

In any field involving technology, R&D is paramount to the success of your brand. Delta Energy Systems has over 50 R&D sites around the world, with an impressive 7,500 engineers who are committed to adding to the company’s 5,000 registered patents.

About five percent of Delta’s annual sales revenue goes to R&D. The company has several laboratories throughout the world, including the Delta Power Electronics Laboratory and Delta Networks R&D Laboratory in North Carolina, US and a lab in Soest, Germany for power supply products and technologies for applications like hybrid vehicles, super computers, high-end server storage, telecommunications, data centres and wind power converters.

China hosts the majority of Delta’s R&D locations. The Delta Pwoer Electronics Center (DPEC) in Pudong, Shanghai develops energy-saving technologies. There are also CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) laboratories in Shanghai, Guangdon and Jiangsu, and post-Ph.D. innovation stations in the research and development centres in Shanghai and Jiangsu.

To read more about the work Delta Energy Systems is doing, visit their company profile here.

TechnologyEnergyresearch and development
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy