Centric Software: expands PLM solutions in Southeast Asia

In a recent announcement made by Silicon Valley based organisation - Centric Software - the organisation reports strong growth in Southeast Asia when it comes to bringing market leading product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions to brands, retailers and manufacturers.

Solutions provided by Centric Software offers customers innovative enterprise solutions to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

“PLM is a must-have backbone technology that handles product-related activities from concept to retail for brands, retailers, original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Centric Software's PLM solutions are trusted by 370+ companies representing 1,300+ brands worldwide to support strategic digital transformation initiatives to collapse time to market, boost innovation, reduce costs and improve product margins,” commented Centric Software in a company statement.

Entering the APAC market in 2015, Centric Software has quickly developed its status as a leader in the PLM market in the Southeast Asia region. Although the bulk of its customers in the APAC region are in China, Centric Software also provides its solutions to major manufacturers in Southeast Asia including Brandix and Hirdaramani, as well as MAS Holdings in Sri Lanka and VT Garment in Thailand.

In 2020, Centric Software added to existing offices in Singapore, South Korea, Mainland China, Japan and Hong Kong, by opening offices in Vietnam and Bangladesh.

"There is a lot of interest in Centric in the Southeast Asia region, particularly from apparel manufacturers who know that a modern PLM solution is essential to remain competitive and collaborate with global customers," commented Jason Lee Sales Director Asia Pacific at Centric Software.

"Our easy-to-use, cloud-based PLM software, 3D sampling capabilities, 'single source of the truth' approach to product data, vendor collaboration portal and market-leading PLM mobile apps facilitate more agile and profitable operations with improved accuracy and reduced time to market,” added Lee.

"We're delighted to be experiencing strong growth in Southeast Asia," stated Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our APAC team is working hard to understand the needs of this emerging PLM market, and we look forward to welcoming new partners in the region."

About Centric Software

Founded in 1998, Centric Software - based in Silicon Valley, California - provides customers with a digital transformation platform. Its flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform - Centric 8 - provides enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and collection management functionality that can be tailored for fast moving consumer industries.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes, a world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received industry awards and recognition, from Red Herring ranking in its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016, as well as multiple excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

