Article
Technology

Automation will create jobs rather than destroy them, new research shows

By Laura Mullan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sceptics of workplace automation argue that the introduction of machines will be the final blow to the workforce, resulting in serious job losses.

However, recent research in Australia shows that more finance jobs are expected to be created rather than replaced by workplace automation.

The survey of 160 Australian CFOs, conducted by specialist recruiter Robert Half, shows that almost half (46%) are planning to increase their permanent staff size to help implement their company’s automation efforts over the next year.

RELATED STORIES:

 

Furthermore, the majority (86%) of CFO’s agree that workplace automation doesn’t imply a reduction in workforce size but, rather, requires a change in their employees’ skills.

Specifically, the survey noted that the top skills that finance professionals now need are problem-solving ability, strategic vision, commercial acumen, and communication.

David Jones, Senior Managing Director of Robert Half Asia Pacific said: “Increased automation within Australian workplaces is not about destroying jobs, but rather, adapting to change – which in turn leads to new opportunities.

“Not only will companies need to bring in additional expertise to lead this change, they will also need to focus on staff training to ensure their workforces have the adequate skills to leverage the benefits brought by existing and future technology.

“While automation may diminish some routine manual roles, it will lead to faster decision making, reduce the risk of errors, and eliminate stresses associated with laborious task-management responsibilities. These benefits are available to those companies who embrace workplace automation rather than resist it.”

According to the survey, some of the finance functions which are either already automated or likely to adapt within three years include data collection, invoicing, financial report generation, data entry, and credit management.

TechnologyfinanceMachinesrobots
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy