The Australian Space Agency and the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales announce partnership

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
The recently launched Australian Space Agency has announced its partnership with the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES).

The Australian and French space agencies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop their capabilities.

The establishments have confirmed they will focus development on operations, science, Earth observation, positioning systems, and communications.

“This strategic association between the Australian and French governments' space agencies will help our nations' universities, research institutions, businesses, and communities work together across a range of fields,” stated Karen Andrews, Australia’s Industry, Science, and Technology Minster.

SEE ALSO:

“It builds on an existing track record of cooperation between CNES and Australia, and allows both countries to embark on an ambitious partnership.”

Under the MoU, the Canberra Space unit of the University of South Wales has partnered with CNES to develop the Australian National Concurrent Design Facility.

The facility will work on space missions, as well as be used for studies of satellite technology and advanced sensors.

The agreement was signed by Dr Megan Clark, Head of the Australian Space Agency, and Dr Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of CNES.

“Civil space engagement initiatives like this with the French Space Agency will explore advanced space technology and applications used in earth observation and remote sensing with high-altitude balloons and satellites, space operations, and joint missions,” remarked Dr Megan Clark.

