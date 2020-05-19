Australia attempts to increase Japanese tourism with the GIGA Selfie

In an attempt to bring in more tourists, Australia is now using other culture’s love of selfies as a selling point.

Tourism Australia is looking to attract selfie-loving Japanese visitors with "GIGA Selfies," which are cameras that take far-off photos using a smartphone app to bring both smiles and scenery together.

The GIGA Selfie allows visitors to stand in designated spots to control far-away cameras that take short video clips that start as close-up shots and quickly zoom out to show the surrounding scenery.

The selfie subject first stands on a certain spot, then connects to a remote camera somewhere via smartphone and triggers the camera’s shutter. The subject will then be able to download a short video clip that starts with a close-up and then zooms out to reveal the landscape.

The first two GIGA Selfie cameras became available for tourist use on Sept. 5 at locations in Queensland's Gold Coast resort region.

"The GIGA Selfie campaign will help to raise the level of conversation about Australia in Japan as people share their incredible experiences of holidaying here with their friends and family back home," said Tourism Australia managing director John O'Sullivan.

According to Tourism Australia, Japan was the sixth-largest market for Australian tourism in 2014, with over 320,000 Japanese citizens bringing in approximately $1.4 billion in revenue.

GIGA Selfies will help increase conversation about Australia in Japan, as people share their incredible experiences of holidaying here with their friends and family back home.

