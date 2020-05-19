Apps for the Busy Exec

Business Review Australia is now available on the iPad! Click here to download it.

These days there’s so much to do and so little time. We don’t like to be left with a full to-do list either so Business Review Australia found some helpful apps to help you speed up productivity!

1) The Springpad app enables you to organize and keep track of all your notes and tasks. You can also look up products, places, movies and get instant enhanced information.

2) DataViz's Documents To Go app for viewing and editing Microsoft Office files is a must-have for anyone who needs to take Office documents with them. Available for all three platforms, Documents to Go ranges in price from free for an Android-compatible document viewer up to $16.99 for the iPhone version that enables editing.

3. Dropbox enables file syncing across a range of devices in real time. Put a file in the Dropbox folder on one computer, and it'll be available to every device it's synced with. The mobile app is free for all platforms, lets you access your files and share them with others while on the go. (It does require a Dropbox account, but it's free for up to 2gb of storage).

4)The Dolphin Browser HD Web browser has tabs, gesture-based navigation, and plug-ins and is a far more functional browser than the one that came preloaded on the Android.

5) Seesmic is the best way to manage your social networks in one powerful and yet simple app. View and update your Facebook, Twitter, Google Buzz and Salesforce Chatter accounts all at the same time. You can share photos, videos and location using the service of your choice like Plixi, yFrog, TwitPic and even YouTube.

6) Lookout is an anti-virus app that protects your device and data by blocking malware, spyware and viruses. It allows you to backup your contacts to the web or restore data to an existing phone. Additionally, it scans each app that you download to ensure that it is safe and virus free. (Maybe download this one first!)

7)The Prey Anti-Theft app is an open source, cross-platform anti-theft phone tracker, which tracks down your lost or stolen phone. Once the phone has been activated and instructed to go into “missing mode”, the app automatically starts tracking the phone’s current location and locks the phone or deletes the files on it. Apple also has the FindMyPhone app which is compatible with iPhone 4, iPad, or 4th generation iPod touch (iOS 4.2 or later required).

8) In a time of soaring gas prices and tightened wallets, using GasBuddy can help fuel both your savings and a better commuting mood. It gives you one click access to a map of nearby gas stations and what they're each charging per gallon. Lowest price wins.

9) Google Maps Navigation app is probably the best map app offered. You can search by talking to the app. Or enter a landmark, business name, or other vague criteria, and Google Maps will generate results. Also includes live traffic data, satellite view, street view, and turn-by-turn navigation. This app comes with Droid 1.6 models and higher.

10) The AP Mobile app was created by the Associated Press and provides instant access to local, national, and international news. It is available across all platforms.

