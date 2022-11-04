Meet Sriram Krishnan, the tech exec advising Musk on Twitter

When Tesla billionaire Elon Musk took a passive stake in Twitter in March, little did anyone know – not even him perhaps – that six months later, not only would he own the popular social media platform (following a dramatic US$44bn takeover) but that he would completely shake it up.

In the week since he stormed into Twitter HQ holding a sink, announcing himself as Chief Twit, Musk has pretty much turned everything on its head – firing senior executives including the CEO, drawing up plans to fire half of the 7,500-strong workforce and introducing fees.

In making such huge decisions, as a way of drastically cutting costs (Twitter has not turned a profit for eight out of the last 10 years), Musk has assembled a small group of trusted advisers to help him assess how to run the company.

These include his personal lawyer Alex Soiro, the head of the Musk family office, Jared Birchall, tech investor and podcaster Jason Calacanis, venture capitalist David Sacks, and Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter product leader and partner at the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Just days ago, the veteran technology executive, whose Twitter handle is a16z took to Twitter to clarify the rumour that he was indeed part of Elon’s new advisory team.

“Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (@ a16z) believe this s a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”

His involvement it seems was no surprise to some, given the prior investment of US$400m in Twitter by his firm Andreessen Horowitz – as a way of helping Musk buy the company and take it private.

So, who is this 38-year-old tech exec who has the ear of the world’s richest man?