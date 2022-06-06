Meet the CEO: Scott Farquhar, co-founder Atlassian

Twenty years ago, Australian college friends Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar created Atlassian – a software company that has gone on to empower teams of more than 200,000 global customers.

Much of Atlassian’s success is built on its forthright core values:

Open company, op bullshit

Play, as a team

Build with heart and balance

Don’t #@!% the customer

Be the change you seek

These values drive the company’s DNA, which includes hiring more remote workers since the pandemic. In fact, according to a tweet from Farquhar: “In the past year alone, 42% of our new hires globally live 2 or more hours from an office. There is great talent all over the world – not just within a 1hr radius of our offices.”

The above message was part of a ‘conversation’ Farquhar was enjoying with Tesla head honcho and Twitter suitor Elon Musk , following Musk’s own statement on working from home.

Last week, in a memo to staff, Musk stated that remote work for Tesla employees was no longer acceptable. The memo stated “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours a week, or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers”.

Farquhar spotted the opportunity to weigh in on this conversation by suggesting Tesla workers might find a more conducive and enlightened working environment at Atlassian.

Atlassian believes in future of work being remote



Twitter spat aside, it was a decent public relations opportunity to promote the Atlassian ethos when it comes to work-life balance, not to mention land some big tech talent in a competitive market.

As the company website states, work-life balance means something different to everyone.

“Atlassian believes the future of work is distributed so no matter your preference, we offer the flexibility that suits your lifestyle and needs. We hire people in any country where we have a legal entity as long as they have eligible work rights and sufficient team time zone overlap (think San Fran to Sydney).”

When Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar founded Atlassian, they knew what they did not want the company to be as much as what it should be. As they say, they wanted to Atlassian not to be an “environment where they had to conform rather than be who they authentically are”.