New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan joins surge of Indian-origin CEOs

When Google original Susan Wojcicki stepped down last week as YouTube CEO, announcing Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan as her replacement, few were surprised.

Not just because Neal is also a Google veteran with expertise in growing and developing YouTube product, or that his leadership qualities have been highly lauded – but because, increasingly, US tech giants are betting on Indian-origin talent at C-level.

Neal’s appointment comes hot on the heels of Indian American Ravi Kumar’s hire as Cognizant’s global CEO just weeks ago, and Laxman Narasimhan’s appointment as Starbucks CEO – a role he is set to take up in April 2023.

Not to mention, in the last year, the appointments of Leena Nair as CEO of Chanel, Raj Subramaniam as CEO of FedEx Corporation, and Devika Bulchandani, as Global CEO of Ogilvy.

And these three recent hires join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies.

According to S&P Global Ratings, no fewer than 58 Fortune 500 companies are currently run by CEOs of Indian descent, ranging from tech powerhouses like Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), IBM (Arvind Krishna) and Microsoft (Satya Nadella) to coffee powerhouses like Starbucks (Laxman Narasimhan) and fashion houses like Chanel (Leena Nair).