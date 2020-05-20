Article
Technology

Alibaba to expand Taobao for rural areas

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese tech company Alibaba has announced it will expand its ecommerce platform Taobao to better serve rural areas.

Taobao, which is the largest e-commerce website in the world, will be expanded to serve 1,000 counties and 150,000 villages over the next three years. It currently covers 700 counties with over 30,000 service centres.

This forms part of Alibaba’s Rural Taobao initiative, which was announced in 2014 and is a main strategy of the company to expand its focus on rural areas. This will help the company target the 600mn-plus people who live in rural China.

See also:

Alibaba’s Cainiao to lead $1.53bn investment in Hong Kong logistics hub

Indian e-commerce platform Paytm Mall received $222mn from Alibaba, Softbank

JD.com to use drones for rural delivery

Bill Wang, Vice President of Alibaba Group and general manager of Rural Taobao, has stated: “Our mission is clear: we want to improve the living conditions of China’s rural regions. To do se, we need to provide high-quality goods, personalised services, smart logistic solutions and prices comparable to that of cities.”

Alibaba recently announced a $717mn investment into rural ecommerce development, injecting the cash into rural ecommerce platform Huitongda Network Co. Huitongda has partnerships with around 80,000 rural independent shops across China.

 

 

EcommerceAlibabaTaobaoLogistics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy