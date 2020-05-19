04 mobile numbers are hanging up

Stay on the line for as long as you can, 04 mobile numbers are about to hang up. Australia may possibly run out of 04 mobile numbers by 2017, according to the communications regulator. An unexpected high demand for mobile services is leading to this recent realization.

''If [service providers] continue to apply for mobile numbers at the rate experienced over the 18 months to mid-2011, then the current supply of mobile numbers could be exhausted by 2017, 10 years earlier than previously forecast,'' according to the report.

This possible exhaustion of 04 mobile numbers is merely one of several recommendations and observations. The Australia Communications and Media authority released these findings following an extensive review of Australia’s telephone numbering plan.