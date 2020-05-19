Article
Technology

04 mobile numbers are hanging up

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Stay on the line for as long as you can, 04 mobile numbers are about to hang up. Australia may possibly run out of 04 mobile numbers by 2017, according to the communications regulator. An unexpected high demand for mobile services is leading to this recent realization.

''If [service providers] continue to apply for mobile numbers at the rate experienced over the 18 months to mid-2011, then the current supply of mobile numbers could be exhausted by 2017, 10 years earlier than previously forecast,'' according to the report.

This possible exhaustion of 04 mobile numbers is merely one of several recommendations and observations. The Australia Communications and Media authority released these findings following an extensive review of Australia’s telephone numbering plan.

AustraliaMobileMediaplan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy