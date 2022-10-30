FinTech LIVE London event spotlights latest industry insight

FinTech LIVE London – the essential two-day financial technology event – returns to London on 1-2 November with an impressive agenda of keynote speakers and discussions.

Being held at the contemporary MAGAZINE LONDON venue in Greenwich, overlooking the Canary Wharf financial district, the hybrid event tackles the future of banking, financial services and payments, as well as addressing insurtech.

Themes across the packed programme include:

Open banking

Financial digitisation

Future of fintech

Women in fintech

Investment in crypto

Insurtech & Climate change

Insurtech & Customer Centricity

Insurtech: Data & AI

These topics and more will be addressed in a series of keynotes and panel discussions – with an even greater emphasis on the latter at this event, allowing for even more voices and viewpoints to be shared and debated.

Here, Business Chief selects some of its highlights from the upcoming event, brought to you by sister publications FinTech magazine and InsurTech magazine.

Saphyre keynote

Saphyre’s twin brothers Gabino Roche Jr (CEO and Founder) and Stephen Roche (President and Co-founder) kick the show off in style with a double-headed discussion on Series A and Strategic Partners. Saphyre has made a flurry of exciting announcements in recent months as its meteoric rise continues and the US-based company continues to disrupt the industry. Partnerships are key to this, and expect Stephen and Gabino to deliver a passionate session highlighting their experiences and future direction.

Open Banking panel

Join Constanza Castro Feijoo of Open Banking Implementation Entity, Rolands Mesters of Nordigen, and Nicole Green of Yapily as they discuss open banking – specifically the key benefits and challenges.

Unpacking the Futuristic World of Biometric Payments, Virtual Cards & Robot Bankers

Virtual credit cards, biometric authentication, and completely digital financial services are already here, and here to stay. This new frontier of seamless, customer-centric, instantaneous services brings with it a unique set of risks and rewards. How does entirely digital banking affect the economy at large and what potential pitfalls could it introduce to consumers? Find out from Will Sorby of N26, Axel Cateland of Spendesk, and Hugh Courtney of Zilch.

Investment in Crypto: Risky or Rewarding?

Join three experts from Campsor Capital as they share their take on one of the toughest questions in fintech. With such high volatility its not usrpirse to see an element of the Gold Rush about consumer investments in crypto, but will this settle down into a tangible, useful, practical solution that becomes an essential part of the financial system?

Antonio Vulcano, Arianna Luna, and Piervanni Ugolini Mugelli of Campsor Capital hopefully have at least some of the answers.

The Shape of the UK General Insurance Market

Join Dan King and Matt Scott of Insurance DataLab for an in-depth view of the UK insurance market. Both having insurance journalism credentials, they co-founded Insurance DataLab to help companies make better, faster, and more informed decisions by improving their understanding of how the market is performing.

