APAC fintech investment more than doubles in H1 of 2022

Investment in fintech is thriving in the Asia-Pacific region, with total investment in APAC’s fintech sector more than doubling to record levels in the first half of 2022.

That’s according to KPMG’s 2022 H1 Pulse of Fintech report, which saw investment reach a record US$41.8bn, up more than 50% from USD19.2 billion recorded in the second half of 2021.

This comes amid declining global investment in fintech, falling from US$111.2bn in 2021 to US$111.2bn in 2022, and a drop in investment in both the Americas and EMEA.

APAC’s new record high was driven almost entirely by three large corporate M&A transactions: Block’s US$27.9bn mega acquisition of Australia-based Afterpay; the US$2.1bn buyout of Japan-based Yayoi by KKR; and the US$1bn merger of Australia-based fintechs Superhero and Swiftx.

“Given the increasing pressure on valuations, we could see more M&A activity in 2022 2H as corporates look for good opportunities to buy out mature markets and startups look to consolidate in order to gain market share and improve their profitability,” Barnaby Robson, Partner, Deal Advisory at KPMG China said.

The region saw a diversity of jurisdictions attract good-sized deals. As well as Australia and Japan, big deals included Singapore-based Coda Payments which raised US$690m, Indonesia-based Xendit which raised US$300, and India-based fintechs Stashfin and Oxyzo, which raised US$270m and US$237m, respectively.

Fintech investment in China however remained limited, with the largest fintech in the country a US$140m raise by corporate expense management company Fenbeitong – taking the corporate spent startup to unicorn status. Interest was also tempered in China as many companies are focused on infrastructure plays and partnerships with traditional financial institutions.