SANY Group: how innovation is driving China’s best employer

SANY Group has been recognised by Forbes as China’s best employer.

The multinational equipment manufacturer is no stranger to such accolades, having secured China’s top employer status for the last three years.

Pretty impressive given the size of the Chinese multinational, which, as the third largest heavy equipment manufacturer in the world, has a presence in 140 countries, operates 18 regional headquarters, employs more than 90,000 workers, owns three listed companies, and has a sales turnover of US$21 billion.

Even more impressive, the Beijing-headquartered company was crowned ‘China’s Best Employer in Innovative Practices’ for 2023.

This recognises not only the Group’s continued efforts in boosting the influence of employer brand, and for promoting employee development, social responsibility and sustainability development, but for its outstanding accomplishments in innovative practices.

Well-known for prioritising innovation as its primary driving force, SANY invests heavily in R&D and innovation – with around 5% of the company’s annual sales revenue dedicated to R&D efforts. The company also counts 25 R&D manufacturing facilities worldwide and more than 10,000 R&D professionals.

Last year, the manufacturer won a number of ‘market-first and technology-first’ honours in the electrification industry, including SANY electric heavy trucks which achieved the highest sales in its category and took the lead in entering the era of electrification 2.0. The company also launched the world’s first fully battery-powered telehandler crawler crane.

Driving this innovation is SANY's talented workforce, a result of the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering talent and innovation through a variety of ongoing initiatives. The Future Leaders Innovation Competition and other training programmes are all designed to discover, nurture, and sustain talent and provide employees with digital technology training.