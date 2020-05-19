Why the Startup Alphatise Is Already In Line For the iPhone 6

Would you line up for 10 days to be the first person in the world to get the new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus? Salvatore Gerace, Sam Viera, Davor Beric and Christian Ibrahim, employees of the new startup Alphatise have.

Australia will be the first country in the world offering the new phones from Apple on September 19th; these guys started camping out September 10th for the first crack at the new technology. The catch? They don’t get to keep the phones. Instead, Alphatise is giving two away.

Alphatise, an Australian-designed online marketplace that lets you set the price you want to pay for products from your favourite brand, is garnering international attention for their marketing strategy. The platform launched August 5th after receiving $3 million in funding from over 100 investors. Local Australian news has covered their efforts in Sydney, and Mashable’s story has garnered 53.2k shares. The timing of the Apple device launch works perfectly with the launch of their service, giving Alphatise a unique opportunity to attract international attention.

Over 40,000 stores and 10,000,000 million products are available now for users to add to their wish lists. Once a user chooses the amount of money he or she is willing to pay for the item, they wait to see what offers they get back. Often, sellers will get back with a deal to either match or beat the price.

The commerce platform is also, in a way, a social media platform. As a user, you can share offers with your friends, view their wish lists or even take advantage of your friends’ deals.

The marketplace is only available in Australia currently, but I could see it quickly becoming popular enough to spread globally.