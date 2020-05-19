Smartphone Marketing Made Simple

Attention retailers: no worries if you have yet to establish a smartphone business marketing strategy. An Aussie technology company has just launched a mobile customer loyalty product that will equip you with the tools to get your site up in a matter of minutes.

Designed for small to medium size retail companies who may not have the resources to custom-build their mobile presence, in2loyalty allows retailers to set up a pay-as-you-go mobile site with their own branding, customer loyalty and VIP programs, discount and special offer exclusives utilised via QR code scan, etc. The app is aimed to drive consumers back into the brick and mortar stores.

“You get instant feedback on offer take-up, rewards usage, store visits, spending habits and so on”, said Raeleen Kaesehagen, in2loyalty’s Managing Director, in a media release. “It’s also get for the businesses customer, as they do not have to download anything and can access the site straight from their phone, no matter what type of smartphone they are using.”

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

According to Google research referenced in the release, by 2012, at least 50 per cent of Australians are expected to own a smartphone.

A YouGov survey also discovered that a majority of shoppers are looking for a more personalised loyalty services from retailers, yet only five per cent of small to medium size retailers have a mobile optimised website.

“You look at it from their point of view and you can understand”, said Kaesehagen. “They have their own business to run and have very little time for themselves or staff to learn about the technology involved.

“That’s why we’ve worked so hard on making our product user-friendly. The owner or shop staff can manage, update and control the site themselves.”