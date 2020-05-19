Qantas-Optus Partnership Created

Qantas and Optus have announced that they plan to work together in promoting both a reworked Qantas Frequent Flyer Program and a new Optus marketing program. The date that these programs will start has not been released yet.

Considering the massive customer base both of these companies have-17 million customers combined-as well as the indispensable services they provide, this partnership will probably prove to be quite lucrative.

Both Qantas and Optus are seeking out ways to increase rewards to existing customers as well as attract new customers. Qantas’ biggest rival Virgin Australia who was recently rebranded and is re-vamping its loyalty program in September. Virgin Australia is aggressively seeking after Qantas’ business travelers.

Qantas is adding another tier to its loyalty program called the new Platinum One status which outranks the current Platinum status. Point bonuses for premium cabins and for gold and silver members will also be increased. Also the company is restructuring the fares so that Jetstar users can earn Qantas frequent flyer points. It will go into effect during the fourth quarter of 2011. Qantas frequent flyers will be able to earn points by using Optus products and services. This partnership also makes Optus the only telecommunications provider that rewards customers with Qantas Frequent Flyer points.

Such a brilliant and business-savvy partnership evokes my admiration and the hope that more companies will take note and follow suit. Perhaps a grocery-gas company partnership called “Fueling the Nation!”