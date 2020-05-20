Optus offers support to bushfire victims

Telecoms heavy-weight Optus has offered its support to those affected by the Australian bushfires with the announcement of its Green Shoots programme.

The Sydney-based company, which employs approximately 8,000 and received A$8.7bn in revenues, is hopeful that the grants provided can rejuvenate the fortunes of individuals and SMEs by providing a method of digital re-connection.

“Many regional towns have been affected by the bushfires and it will take significant time and resources for the affected small businesses and communities to rebuild and bounce back,” said Optus CEO Allen Lew.

“We are focused on rebuilding and reconnecting the engine room of the Australian economy – small business – in bushfire affected regions.”

Up from the ashes

“All of us at Optus want to inspire optimism in regional Australia and give the impacted communities hope and belief for the future,” said CEO Designate Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“That’s why we will be supporting small businesses, the driving forces of growth within the rebuilding regional economies.”

Comprising 2,000 grants, the Green Shoots programme will commence on 17 February 2020 and include aid packages of technology (one free tablet and a two-year Optus mobile/internet plan), tech support for SMEs and access to Optus’ staff volunteer programme to help companies get back on their feet.

The company will also activate its financial assistance policy for customers affected by the fires. The following are services provided via this policy:

• Free call diversions from an Optus fixed home phone to any mobile or fixed number.

• Extended time frames for bill payments.

• Bill waivers in instances of extreme financial hardship.

• Free suspension, relocation or cancellation of an Optus fixed service.

• Free prepaid recharges for eligible impacted customers.

Optus has shown a clear dedication to helping the victims of the bushfires; staff have been giving their own time to distribute pre-paid SIM cards, provide technical expertise, logistical assistance and more. The Green Shoot programme represents another display of timely support from the company.

“We understand that customers and communities need evolving support and assistance, so Green Shoots has been designed to complement a range of initiatives for those in need,” stated Lew.

