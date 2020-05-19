Article
NBN signs R&D agreement with two leading Australian universities

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
The company behind Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) has revealed that it has signed two new research and development (R&D) agreements with the University of Melbourne and the University of Technology Sydney.

Both agreements, lasting three years, will focus on a number of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and smart cities in an attempt to further the success of the network after a number of setbacks in recent months.

“Each of these focus areas align under the goal of collaboration to adapt new ideas and translate innovation into a commercial reality,” said NBN company.

Both Telstra and Optus took measures to compensate their customers after the firms were accused of misleading NBN-package broadband speeds at the end of last year, with these agreements looking to bolster the reliability of the National Broadband Network.

“Combining our technical resources with UTS and UoM in these relationships should enhance our ability to bring new technologies into the market that will help us improve the end-user experience and positively impact people’s lives,” NBN company continued.

