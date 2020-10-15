TCS: Platformization can leverage digital forces for telcos

The effective use of platformization can enhance revenue across the value chain for telcos, reports Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). According to the White Paper this method leverages open source technologies, cloud, and agile development models to deliver lean, configurable and ready-to-use solutions.

Communication Service Providers (CSP) can be transformed by leveraging digital forces such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and social media to address the global changing telecom industry.

TCS conducted a survey of more than 800 companies around the world to understand the impact of digital technologies on their future plans, for the report, Transforming the Telecom Value Chain with Platformization.

The paper focuses on how telcos can establish a digital ecosystem, expose their capabilities and simplify their business models.

Digital investments

CSPs need to revamp their strategies across business models, products and services, customer segments, channels, business processes and workplaces to make the most of their digital investments, says the report. New business models will allow CSPs to collaborate with suppliers to move up the value chain and explore new markets and revenue streams.

Governments are empowering the telecom industry to leverage digitisation. Some initiatives include the National Broadband Network (NBN) in Australia, Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) in India, and the ban on roaming charges in Europe.

“Platformisation can bring in significant benefits in terms of time, cost, and usability through the use of open-source technologies, cloud and multi-tenancy, agile development models, and automation across processes. It helps deliver lean, highly configurable, interoperable, and ready-to-use solutions,” comment the authors Kannan Ramakrishnan and Ramachandran Selvarajan.

The report highlights the key difference between traditional telco services and digital telco services lies in the solution tenants. “At one end of the spectrum, CSPs are looking at simplified and standardised business support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS) solutions to support traditional Telco services.

At the other end, there is a growing need for flexible, adaptable, and extensible solutions for digital telco services, due to the evolving nature of service models and partner ecosystems.”

To support the growing maturity of existing services, and enable the next generation of digital services, telcos need pre-integrated, flexible, and adaptable platforms that adhere to industry standards.

TCS outlines seven ways in which CSPs can create a holistic OSS and BSS stack to cater for the demands of today’s hyper-connected market. These include:

Effective transformation strategy

Enhanced modular design

Comprehensive and reliable solution

Low total cost of ownership

Comprehensive coverage for business processes readiness

Flexible implementation approach for accelerated deployment

Operations and support framework for continuous improvements

Next-gen service delivery

The White Paper outlines that the global communication industry is witnessing a high degree of device proliferation across homes and enterprises. Current trends are creating the need for more platforms to manage them.

The report recommends CSPs consider better managed devices, which are the window to services, and one system to manage many devices and processes. It also suggests three steps to simplifying operations:

Integrating separate processes

At a telecom company, delivering an enhanced customer experience service (QoS) and fixing device or network problems involve a host of processes. Automating the routine monitoring of devices and their configuration will help ensure committed service levels to customers.

Consolidating tools

CSPs tend to buy and maintain many tools. These can be consolidated to a technology and OEM agnostic solution to reduce operational complexity and cost.

Automating the IP network

Automating routine issues can reduce the chances of errors, as well as reduce operational complexity.

“With the right platforms, CSPs can simplify and transform operations and enhance customer service,” says the report.

In conclusion: “Configurable and ready-to-use platforms modernise the legacy environment and reengineer processes to simplify operations. Such platforms also help telecom companies bring about radical changes in their IT systems to launch new products and services faster and at reduced costs.”

