Optus reaches 10.2mn mobile customers

Australia’s second largest telecom, Optus, has released its second quarter results, revealing that the company has reached 10.2mn mobile customers.

Of the 10.2mn customers, 5.3mn were in the post-paid category, 3.7mn were in pre-paid, and 1.1mn were in mobile broadband.

The firm received a total of 407,000 additional customers in the previous year, as well as 32,000 National Broadband Network (NBN) customers in the three months to June – the company now has 488,0000 NBN customers.

During the review period Optus’ net profit fell by 3.5% from the previous year, hitting AU$154mn (US$114.25).

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew by 1.6% to reach AU$656mn (US$486.57mn).

Within its enterprise business, Optus saw its operating revenue increase by 6.6% compared to 2017, and its IT and managed services rise by 17.6%.

The company attributed this growth to cybersecurity, cloud, and unified communications revenues.

“This quarter, we have leveraged our investments in networks, technology, and content to create sustainable competitive advantages and positive customer growth,” remarked Allen Lew, CEO of Optus.

“Football continues to be a key pillar of our content strategy and we remain focused on being the home of elite international football in Australia.”

“With our leadership in network and technology capability, our plans are well advanced for the implementation of 5G in early 2019.”