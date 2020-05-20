Article
Digital Strategy

Lazada and Amorepacific sign MoU to expand brand penetration

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The leading ecommerce firm in Southeast Asia, Lazada Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amorepacific, the largest beauty product firm in Korea, that will see both companies collaborating to boost their respective brand outreach across Southeast Asia.

Amorepacific is seeking to breathe new life into its ecommerce offering in the region, using Lazada’s potent online capabilities and customer base as a springboard to accelerated growth.

Both firms will launch new brands through the partnership as they collaborate on a range of projects, with subjects including new retail and intellectual property protection.

SEE ALSO:

"This partnership is our commitment and joint ambition to build our Asian beauty and skincare category and provide an elevated shopping experience," said Pierre Poignant, CEO of Lazada Group, in the press release announcing the MoU. 

"Beauty is one of Lazada's top product categories across the region and we are excited to combine our digital expertise with Amorepacific's offerings to create the best shopping experience for our customers."

Ahn Sehong, President of Amorepacific, added: "With this MOU with Lazada Group, we expect to see some mutually beneficial outcomes.

"Amorepacific will continue to create touchpoints with more ASEAN customers and promote innovation in the customer experience through the digital channel."

LazadaMoUnew retailEcommerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy