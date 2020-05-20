Lazada and Amorepacific sign MoU to expand brand penetration

The leading ecommerce firm in Southeast Asia, Lazada Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amorepacific, the largest beauty product firm in Korea, that will see both companies collaborating to boost their respective brand outreach across Southeast Asia.

Amorepacific is seeking to breathe new life into its ecommerce offering in the region, using Lazada’s potent online capabilities and customer base as a springboard to accelerated growth.

Both firms will launch new brands through the partnership as they collaborate on a range of projects, with subjects including new retail and intellectual property protection.

SEE ALSO:

"This partnership is our commitment and joint ambition to build our Asian beauty and skincare category and provide an elevated shopping experience," said Pierre Poignant, CEO of Lazada Group, in the press release announcing the MoU.

"Beauty is one of Lazada's top product categories across the region and we are excited to combine our digital expertise with Amorepacific's offerings to create the best shopping experience for our customers."

Ahn Sehong, President of Amorepacific, added: "With this MOU with Lazada Group, we expect to see some mutually beneficial outcomes.

"Amorepacific will continue to create touchpoints with more ASEAN customers and promote innovation in the customer experience through the digital channel."