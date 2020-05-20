The latest issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!

Welcome to the September issue of Business Chief ANZ!

This month’s cover feature is the Bank of New Zealand. We interview Stephen Bowe, GM of Digital & Applications, who has been tasked with delivering state-of-the-art customer experiences to the 155-year-old bank by tapping into the wealth of digital tools at the financial sector’s fingertips.

Also in the magazine, we speak with Eamonn Kelly, General Manager, Major Program Delivery of Melbourne Water, to uncover how the organisation is employing best practice to keep the water flowing.

Part of it is cultural, ensuring that people feel appreciated: “When you build a passion in people that makes them want to come to work and you look after their wellbeing, they will repay you in spades and your projects will be all the better for it,” says Kelly.

We also speak exclusively with Colliers International, Bank of New Zealand, Guild Group, Teys Australia, SIMEC Energy Australia, Future Business Council, Millennium Services Group Limited, SKYCITY Entertainment Group and Sealed Air Corporation.

In this month’s City Focus we profile Western Australia’s capital, Perth, in order to understand the mineral wealth that was the city’s making and the service industries that continue to sustain it.

Enjoy the issue!