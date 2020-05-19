Article
[INFOGRAPHIC] How top brands use Twitter

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
How often does your company tweet? Do you engage with the people who tweet you? The number of followers these top brands have may be nowhere near the number you have, but that does not mean you should ignore these statistics. In fact, even if you have a small business, you could still duplicate eBay, Amazon and Starbucks’ approach to engagement and activity.

The top brands on Twitter tweet more than once a day, with the majority tweeting between one to five times. Although audience size does affect your ability to engage with your followers, other tools like visual content can increase your engagement. The important thing to note is the more you engage, the more you open yourself to growth.

Take a look at the infographic below (provided by Simply Measured) for a look at how the top brands on twitter utilise the social media platform.

-these-most-engaging-brands-twitter-infographic

 

