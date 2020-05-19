Article
Digital Strategy

Amazon to open new fulfilment centre in Sydney

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon has announced that it will be opening its second Australian fulfilment facility in Sydney later this year, reiterating the company’s regional expansion strategy.

“We are thrilled to be establishing our next fulfilment centre in Sydney and working with incredible people in the local community around Moorebank,” said Amazon Australia’s Operations Director, Robert Bruce. “Sydney represents another important development for our growth strategy in Australia, following a steady and progressive increase in customer demand.”

See also:

The new facility, located in the Goodman Centenary Distribution Centre, will be span 43,000 square feet, providing the ecommerce giant with the ideal footing to expand the number of third party sellers on the platform, taking a greater hold on the Australian ecommerce market.

“This investment will benefit both customers and the local economy by generating new jobs and providing small and medium-sized Australian businesses who sell on amazon.com.au and use our Fulfillment by Amazon program with an opportunity to more easily access millions of customers across the country,” Bruce continued.

The opening of the warehouse will coincide with Amazon’s plans to launch its Prime subscription service across Australia this year, offering same or next day delivery shipping options.

This will join Amazon’s existing services within the region, with the company having launched Amazon Web Services in 2012 and the Kindle Store in 2013, alongside Prime Video and Twitch Prime.

SydneyAmazonEcommerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy