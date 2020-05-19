The 5 principles of engagement marketing: engage people based on what they do

Marketing is the wings of business. It takes products or services, delivers it to the consumer, and offers them a choice of whether to buy it or not. Effective marketing will authorize a consumer to take you up on an offer. In the Age of Information, marketing can't remain the same as it's always been. It must adapt.

Innovative marketers around the globe are continuing to learn the market in the Digital Age. One of these innovators is Marketo, which is an organization whose mission is “helping marketers master the art and science of digital marketing.” In the coming days, Business Review Australia's sister site, Bustiness Review USA, will discuss the “5 Principles of Engagement Marketing,” according to Marketo’s e-book.

Marketo’s marketing approach is based on the premise that buyers are form opinions and come to conclusions before interacting with a company. Decision making is no longer confined to the car lot or company website. Therefore, it’s up to the marketer to assist with the customer's journey and build a bond with consumers no matter where they are.

According to Marketo, “engagement marketing is all about creating meaningful interactions with people, based on who they are and what they do, continuously over time. Marketing is what engages people toward a particular goal, wherever they are, and is backed by both creative vision and hard data.

In conclusion, it’s marketing that allows you to move quickly, shortening the time between idea and outcome, so that you can create more—and better targeted—programs.”

Principle 1: Engage people as individuals

Whether you’re talking to a CEO about mining or a new mom about the best foods to buy for her child, you need to be familiar with the buyer’s individual preferences, history, relationship to your company, stage in the buying process and more.

In the case of a marketer for a large stadium that hosts soccer games, she wants to turn the individual ticket holder into a season ticket-holder and the latter into a lifetime ticket holder. “The marketer could provide us an ‘engagement marketing platform’ to learn all about their customers: which game tickets individuals have purchased, which teams individuals “like” or follow on social media, each fan’s favorite players—all of that information could become the content for marketing that speaks directly to individual customers” reads Marketo’s e-book.

“Next, the marketer could even identify specific indicators that a fan is likely to purchase season tickets and then nudge that person closer to a sale—maybe an email with a special discount code? The more you know about your audience, the more likely you are to make the best offer at the right time,” concludes Marketo’s primer.