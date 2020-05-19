Article
Corporate Finance

Village Roadshow continues asset stripping with AU$165mn Golden Village sale

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Village Roadshow has sold its 50% share in Singaporean cinema chain Golden Village for a fee of around AU$165mn.

Hong Kong’s Orange Sky Golden Harvest, already owner of the other half of the company, has completed its 100% takeover as a result of the transaction.

It is thought that Village Roadshow will net around AU$150mn in profit from the sale, helping it to pay down some of its debts.

RELATED STORIES:

 

Last month, the company revealed it is looking to raise another $100mn from the sale of its theme park land. The company runs five major attractions across 154 hectares: Movie World, Wet’n’Wild, Australian Outback Spectacular, Paradise Country and Village Roadshow Studios, and would look to effectively lease the land back in order to continue operating the sites.

Revenues struggled last year after a tragedy at rival’s theme park, which saw four people die in a collision between two rafts on a rapids ride at Dreamworld in Queensland, operated by Ardent Leisure.

Village RoadshowAustralian entertainment industryOrange Sky Golden HarvestGolden Village
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy