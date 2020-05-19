Telstra signs biggest ever wifi deal to supply 850 McDonald’s restaurants

Telstra and McDonald’s have signed an agreement which will see Australia’s largest telco install new wifi into 850 restaurants.

The upgrade, part of a $90mn deal, is Telstra’s largest ever rollout of its Telstra Air wifi service, a process which take two years to install across the McDonald’s Australia network.

Telstra is also transforming the internal communications systems within corporate McDonald’s – its unified communications offering allowing office-based management to easily communicate with branches around the country through a single platform hosting numerous commination channels.

McDonald's Australia CIO Scott Green commented: “Our partnership with Telstra is one of the most transformative technology infrastructure projects ever undertaken by McDonald's Australia, providing a world-class network for now and a platform for innovation and growth in the future.”

The technology may also contribute to McDonald’s plans to install mobile ordering in 10 of its key global territories. While it is not yet certain if Australia is on the initial target list, it has been reported that by 2018 mobile payments will be rolled out to 20,000-25,000 outlets around the world.

The Telstra deal also involves wifi provision and upgrades to 35 Ronald McDonald Houses in Australia. Ronald McDonald Houses act as a ‘home away from home’ for families with children in hospital.