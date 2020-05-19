Article
Technology

Telstra signs biggest ever wifi deal to supply 850 McDonald’s restaurants

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Telstra and McDonald’s have signed an agreement which will see Australia’s largest telco install new wifi into 850 restaurants.

The upgrade, part of a $90mn deal, is Telstra’s largest ever rollout of its Telstra Air wifi service, a process which take two years to install across the McDonald’s Australia network.

Telstra is also transforming the internal communications systems within corporate McDonald’s – its unified communications offering allowing office-based management to easily communicate with branches around the country through a single platform hosting numerous commination channels.  

RELATED STORIES:

 

McDonald's Australia CIO Scott Green commented: “Our partnership with Telstra is one of the most transformative technology infrastructure projects ever undertaken by McDonald's Australia, providing a world-class network for now and a platform for innovation and growth in the future.”

The technology may also contribute to McDonald’s plans to install mobile ordering in 10 of its key global territories. While it is not yet certain if Australia is on the initial target list, it has been reported that by 2018 mobile payments will be rolled out to 20,000-25,000 outlets around the world.

The Telstra deal also involves wifi provision and upgrades to 35 Ronald McDonald Houses in Australia. Ronald McDonald Houses act as a ‘home away from home’ for families with children in hospital.

TelstraDriverless transport Orange Sky Golden Harvest
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy