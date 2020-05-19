Article
Technology

Village Roadshow invests in Melbourne’s Linius Technologies in bid to tackle piracy

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia’s cinematic and media production giant Village Roadshow has announced investment in Linius Technologies as it seeks to take on piracy in the industry.

The deal consists of $1 million in private placement of ordinary shares to Village Roadshow, accompanied by a $500,000 private placement to Kirby family interests. The $1.5 million placement will comprise the issue of 30 million ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.05 per share.

Robert Kirby, Co-Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of Village Roadshow, commented: “We have followed the Linius story closely and are delighted to back the business with direct investment. We can see many applications for the technology across the video industry.

“Village Roadshow has long been a leading voice in tackling global piracy. We are particularly interested in the anti-piracy solutions that Linius is developing and are actively working together with Linius to introduce its technology to industry leaders in the hope of reducing global piracy.”

RELATED STORIES

 

Linius will use the investment to accelerate its commercialization activities around its patented product, the Linius Video Virtualization Engine.

Chris Richardson, CEO of Linius, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Village Roadshow, a leader in the global fight against video piracy. Village Roadshow sees the value in Linius’ virtualization technology and the potential to stem piracy and create new revenue streams for studios and distributors.”

cyber crimeVillage RoadshowLinius TechnologiesAustralian entertainment industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy